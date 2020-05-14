F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena Purchases 2,000 Shares

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena acquired 2,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $12,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,652.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 240,834 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

