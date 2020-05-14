FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 334,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

