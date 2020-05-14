Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

FOE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,900. Ferro has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $841.33 million, a P/E ratio of 143.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

FOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

