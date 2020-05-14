Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) to post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of FCAU traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,170. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.91. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

