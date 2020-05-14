Filta Group (LON:FLTA) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA) shares traded down 15.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.02 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.70), 149,269 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50 ($2.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24.

Filta Group Company Profile (LON:FLTA)

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; Fita-Seal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; and FiltaGMG, a drain related services comprising live bacteria drain dosing and installation, and servicing of grease recovery units.

