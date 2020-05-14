FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $26.41 on Wednesday, hitting $1,349.33. 1,808,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,082. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,231.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

