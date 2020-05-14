FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $13.95 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 332,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,139. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.