FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 472,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,854,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.70 on Wednesday, hitting $278.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

