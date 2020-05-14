First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Up 29.1% in April

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,400. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $101,570.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.