First Manhattan Co. Acquires 126,193 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,193 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 370,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

