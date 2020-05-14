First Manhattan Co. Acquires 336,957 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,664,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,957 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $52,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $8,080,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 51.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 735,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,180. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

