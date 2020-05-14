First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $153,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 131.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,181.20.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $15.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,059.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $944.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,076.45. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.