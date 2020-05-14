First Manhattan Co. Has $22.15 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 46,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,069. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.