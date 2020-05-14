First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 215.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,141 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.19% of Canada Goose worth $25,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canada Goose by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,206 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 84,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.