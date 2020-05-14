First Manhattan Co. Purchases 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $58,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,719,930. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

Shares of MTD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $688.74. 11,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,589. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $694.96 and a 200-day moving average of $736.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

