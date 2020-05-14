First Manhattan Co. Sells 19,684 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,684 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $133,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $495,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 165,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,186. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

