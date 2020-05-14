First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.84, approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.63% of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.