FirstBlood (1ST) Market Capitalization Tops $9.32 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $9.32 million and $45,743.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.48 or 0.03364569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars.

