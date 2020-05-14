Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $152.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FISV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.92.

FISV stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.30. 632,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,123. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

