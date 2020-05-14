Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR) Shares Down 25%

Five Star Diamonds Ltd (CVE:STAR)’s share price dropped 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR)

Five Star Diamonds Limited engages in the exploration and development of diamond projects in Brazil. The company controls a position in the Brazilian kimberlite diamond sector owning 23 diamond projects comprising an aggregate of 50 exploration licenses and applications across 130,355 hectares. It conducts exploration programs on seven projects with the Catalao, Maravilha, Riachao, Jaibaras, and Verissimo projects.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.