Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.20. Flex shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 297,320 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $4,329,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

