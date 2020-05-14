Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.20. Flex shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 297,320 shares traded.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $4,329,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
