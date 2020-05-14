Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million.

Shares of FLNT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,396. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $122.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 2.43.

FLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

