Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO remained flat at $$258.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average of $278.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.