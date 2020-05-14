Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,058 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.10% of United Technologies worth $78,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,911,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

