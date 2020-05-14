Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 64,482,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.