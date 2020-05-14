Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $226.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.89. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.