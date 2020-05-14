Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.22 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. TIAA FSB increased its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 530,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in General Electric by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 55,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

NYSE GE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,091,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,487,719. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

