Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $20.56 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $20,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,290,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 419,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,403 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,662,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 84,915 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,497,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,408,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 856,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.17 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

