Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $70.03 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,921 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $70,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.03. 157,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.38. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

