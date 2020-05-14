Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $13.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,335.88. The stock had a trading volume of 923,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,237.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

