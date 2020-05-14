Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 90,386 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $83,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 281,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,527. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

