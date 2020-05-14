Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 58,498 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,498 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,579,000 after buying an additional 392,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,230,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,096. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

