Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 118,778 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.20 price target (down from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. FMR LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 68,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.