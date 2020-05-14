Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Acquires 45,000 Shares

Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 45,000 shares of Freelancer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$19,170.00 ($13,595.74).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 64,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$25,600.00 ($18,156.03).

On Tuesday, April 21st, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 90,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($25,531.91).

On Tuesday, March 24th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 100,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$27,800.00 ($19,716.31).

FLN remained flat at $A$0.42 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 179,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,070. Freelancer Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of A$0.99 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $190.17 million and a PE ratio of -105.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.50.

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

