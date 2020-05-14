Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading Down 0.1%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.53, approximately 33,468 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 290,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

