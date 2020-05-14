FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $2.95 on Major Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $281.42 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00030718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.03354324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008006 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

