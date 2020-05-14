Fusion Family Wealth LLC Purchases 12,216 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 31,920,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,202,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

