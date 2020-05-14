Fusion Family Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.54. 8,580,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,101,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

