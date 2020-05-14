Fusion Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.72. 1,948,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,259. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

