Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,212 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. 8,609,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,534. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.