FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By Desjardins (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.34 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight Capital cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.91.

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.00. 4,115,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nadir Mohamed purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.83 per share, with a total value of C$117,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$382,395.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

