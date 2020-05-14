FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Evolus Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Evolus in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.94) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.53).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,333. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.22.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $32,068,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Evolus by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $7,302,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 509,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

