FY2020 EPS Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60).

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

