FY2020 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for DURECT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11).

Get DURECT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRRX. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.02.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $460.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.