FY2020 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.86. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 585,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.