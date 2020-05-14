FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exagen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.14). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday.

XGN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 1,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. Exagen has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 692,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 341,006 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 214,363 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 41,057 shares during the period.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

