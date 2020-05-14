FY2020 EPS Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

APTS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Securities downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 25,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

In other news, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,750 shares of company stock worth $665,085 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,404 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 108.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

