Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos Purchases 400,000 Shares

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$58,800.00 ($41,702.13).
Shares of ASX GAP traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.15 ($0.10). 329,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.22. Gale Pacific Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About Gale Pacific
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Gale Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gale Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.