Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos Purchases 400,000 Shares

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$58,800.00 ($41,702.13).

Shares of ASX GAP traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.15 ($0.10). 329,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.22. Gale Pacific Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Gale Pacific

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening, shading, and home improvement products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications primarily in Australasia, China, the Americas, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand name; and mining and outdoor leisure and garden products, such as shade fabrics, exterior window shades, gazebos, umbrellas, shade sails, synthetic grass, weed mats, and bird net products for crop protection, irrigation, water storage, and screening applications under the Coolaroo brand name.

