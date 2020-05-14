GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $407,955.31 and $8,168.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.68 or 0.03402842 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00055420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030789 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

