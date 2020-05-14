Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $122.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

